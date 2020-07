Amenities

Beautifully updated barn set on 56 private acres just over the Bedford line in Goffstown. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to either store your cars, RVs and toys in this secure space or start a horse boarding business. Recently rehabbed barn has 7 stalls, massive hay loft and updated electric and water. Property comes with a regulation riding rink. Property is also adjacent to a 500 acre wildlife park with maintained riding trails. The barn and paddocks are easily accessible off a dirt road with ample area for a turnout. So many possibilities with this unique rental offering.