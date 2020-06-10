50 Brookside Drive

Amenities

DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom. It is close to major routes and not far from downtown Exeter. There is a small storage area for this unit on the exterior of the building. Two parking spaces available. The tennis courts and in-ground pool are a great asset in the summer months. Hiking and mountain bike trails are accessible behind the building. No smoking allowed no vaping allowed. Application, credit, background and references required Please allow 48 hour notice to show.