Last updated June 10 2020

50 Brookside Drive

50 Brookside Drive · (603) 610-8500 ext. 1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH 03833

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G4 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom. It is close to major routes and not far from downtown Exeter. There is a small storage area for this unit on the exterior of the building. Two parking spaces available. The tennis courts and in-ground pool are a great asset in the summer months. Hiking and mountain bike trails are accessible behind the building. No smoking allowed no vaping allowed. Application, credit, background and references required Please allow 48 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Brookside Drive have any available units?
50 Brookside Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 50 Brookside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Brookside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Exeter.
Does 50 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 Brookside Drive does offer parking.
Does 50 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Brookside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Brookside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 50 Brookside Drive has a pool.
Does 50 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
