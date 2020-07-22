Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Exeter, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Exeter should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Pine Street
34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub.

Last updated February 21 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Exeter, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Exeter should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Exeter may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Exeter. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

