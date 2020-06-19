34 Pine Street

Amenities

Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub. Second floor features master en-suite with sitting room and fireplace. Second and third floor features four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a game room with balcony. Four car garage. Could be partially furnished. Landlord to pay for water/sewer, snow removal, and landscaping. Tenant responsible for oil, gas, electric, and cable. Pets negotiable, no smoking, one year lease. Credit and background checks required.