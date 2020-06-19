All apartments in Exeter
34 Pine Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

34 Pine Street

34 Pine Street · (603) 674-5440
Exeter
Apartments with Parking
Location

34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH 03833

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 6100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub. Second floor features master en-suite with sitting room and fireplace. Second and third floor features four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a game room with balcony. Four car garage. Could be partially furnished. Landlord to pay for water/sewer, snow removal, and landscaping. Tenant responsible for oil, gas, electric, and cable. Pets negotiable, no smoking, one year lease. Credit and background checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Pine Street have any available units?
34 Pine Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Pine Street have?
Some of 34 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 34 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 34 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 34 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
