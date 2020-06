Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays electric, oil for heat and hot water and half the water/sewer bill. Two off street parking spaces.