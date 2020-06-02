All apartments in Dover
Location

19 East St, Dover, NH 03820

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover. Completely renovated with high ceilings, new cabinets and tile in the kitchen and bathroom, refinished wood floors in main living area, stairs, and bedrooms. Offers a bright & sunny eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups in basement. Off street parking for 2-3 vehicles tandem. Water/Sewer included. Please no pets or smoking. Close to the DownEaster', River walk, Henry Law Park, shopping, major highway access and all the wonderful things that the Seacoast has to offer........

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 East Street have any available units?
19 East Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 East Street have?
Some of 19 East Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 East Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 East Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 East Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 19 East Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 East Street does offer parking.
Does 19 East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 East Street have a pool?
No, 19 East Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 East Street have accessible units?
No, 19 East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 East Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
