19 East Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover. Completely renovated with high ceilings, new cabinets and tile in the kitchen and bathroom, refinished wood floors in main living area, stairs, and bedrooms. Offers a bright & sunny eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups in basement. Off street parking for 2-3 vehicles tandem. Water/Sewer included. Please no pets or smoking. Close to the DownEaster', River walk, Henry Law Park, shopping, major highway access and all the wonderful things that the Seacoast has to offer........