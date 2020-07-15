/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derry, NH
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Derry
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4
1 Colonial Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
792 sqft
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Windham Gorgeous Garden Condo with Garage - Available August 1st! Looking for a nice a spacious Garden style condo- All newly remodeled with a 1 car garage space and washer/dryer hookup? We have a great
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellington
177 Eastern Avenue
177 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bakersville
42 W Elmhurst Avenue
42 West Elmhurst Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
What a rare find! Large two bedroom located on a dead end in a nice neighborhood convenient to downtown, the airport and highways. First floor unit with spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking for two cars and level yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eaton Heights
296 Maryland Avenue
296 Maryland Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
TOTALLY REHABBED, IMMACULATE, SPACIOUS, SUNNY 2-BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR APT. IN GREAT NORTHEAST RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB/STEVEN'S POND, very convenient to highways, shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
377 Lake Avenue
377 Lake Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
In Town & Tucked Away! Unique 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the second and third floors. New paint, newer carpet, newer windows, & new laminate flooring.