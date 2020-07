Amenities

Large 50 x 70 Barn with pasture for rent. Owner will allow tentent to modify the barn if needed. You can enter through two large front doors or entry door into a grain room that leads you directly into the barn. The back of the barn is open as they had last had cows at the property. There is about 1/3 of the barn that has a second level with an exculator availabe if need to put hay on the upper level. The owners also live on the property.