86 Wentworth Rd
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:40 PM

86 Wentworth Rd

86 Wentworth Road · (603) 766-4876
Location

86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH 03872

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 86 Wentworth Rd · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room. Upstairs both bedrooms feature new vinyl flooring and paint. Washer and dryer hookups are in-unit as well. Even the bathroom is a good size. Enjoy the warmer months on the porch out front, and plenty of room to play in the yard. If you need more storage the garage on the lot is available as well. Don't miss your chance on this unique rental. $1,400 a month plus utilities. Conveniently located right off Rt 16. Pets negotiable, no smoking.

(RLNE5614881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

