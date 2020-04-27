86 Wentworth Rd

Amenities

Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room. Upstairs both bedrooms feature new vinyl flooring and paint. Washer and dryer hookups are in-unit as well. Even the bathroom is a good size. Enjoy the warmer months on the porch out front, and plenty of room to play in the yard. If you need more storage the garage on the lot is available as well. Don't miss your chance on this unique rental. $1,400 a month plus utilities. Conveniently located right off Rt 16. Pets negotiable, no smoking.



(RLNE5614881)