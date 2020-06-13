/
/
scarborough
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Scarborough, ME📍
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,625
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,454
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St.
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St: Furnished Efficiency $1000.00 per month includes Heat and Hot Water & Electricity! - 66 Stroudwater St., Westbrook-Furnished Efficiency $1,000.00 per month with Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity included in the rent.
Oakdale
183 Dartmouth Street #3
183 Dartmouth Street, Portland, ME
Studio
$3,000
Fully Furnished 5BR/2.5 Bath Available Now Month to Month/Week - We have a Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex Available Now Month to Month/Week *$3000.00 per Month (1 Month Security Required) *5 Bedrooms,2.
Back Cove
108 Coyle Street Unit 1
108 Coyle St, Portland, ME
Studio
$2,000
Furnished 4 bed room apartment in the oakdale neighborhood - This first floor apartment is located in Portland. The owner of this property lives on site in the apartment building. This home features 1.5 bath and 4 bedrooms all queen beds .
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
66 Stroudwater St. #1
66 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,225
66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 Available 07/01/20 Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: 1st floor 1 BR/1BA apt. $1,225.00 + utilities - Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St.
9 Kennedy Drive
9 Kennedy Drive, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
9 Kennedy Drive Available 07/03/20 Quiet 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in Scarborough!! Washer/Dryer Included!! Available Early July!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/414731735/a49340f608 Part 2: https://vimeo.
Oakdale
49 Falmouth Street - 1A
49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,795
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry.
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers all utilities, washer/ dryer and garage with remote open access. Unit is up one flight of stairs the unit is Located directly above the garage.
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer and garage. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.
West Bayside
58 Portland St Apt 3
58 Portland Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,499
448 sqft
Downtown One Bedroom with Private Parking - Property Id: 266912 Located less than a five-minute walk from Congress Street, this is the living space you need to have access to downtown without the noise and rush of it all! With all new kitchen and
East End
25 High St Unit 308
25 High St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1164 sqft
25 High St Unit 308 Available 06/16/20 2BR/2BA Old Port Condo Onsite Parking Available, Fitness Room and Elevator - Gorgeous 2BR/2BA condo in newly built brick building on High and York Streets in convenient downtown Portland.
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace,
Downtown Portland
45 Eastern Promenade
45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.
63 Day Road
63 Day Road, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
961 sqft
63 Day Road Unit B Available 06/15/20 Gorham Townhouse with a yard! - Don't miss this townhouse style duplex located off Day Road in Gorham. This duplex is two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms.
456 Ferry Rd
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
OFF SEASON SEPT 2020 fully furnished - Property Id: 111270 Beautiful colonial. 4 bedroom 2 bath. Near Ferry beach, .4 miles. Across from the saco river. 1 mile to Camp Ellis beach. Off season only! SEPT TO MAY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
33 George Street
33 George Street, Biddeford, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in convenient Biddeford location.
