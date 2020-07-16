All apartments in Carroll County
65 Fullerton Shore Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

65 Fullerton Shore Street

65 Fullerton Shore · (603) 569-3128
Location

65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH 03894

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake. This classic cottage still holds its charm and is the perfect place to spend your vacation this summer.Located in only minutes from downtown Wolfeboro (approx 3 miles). This is the ideal vacation spot for families, NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WODOU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

