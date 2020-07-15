All apartments in Carroll County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

57 Fernald Crossing Street

57 Fernald Crossing · (603) 569-3128
Location

57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH 03894

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax. Go back to a time when life was simpler, Circa 1900 cabin with gazebo located at the edge of Lake Wentworth, a pristine lake with five-square miles of fishing, kayaking, swimming or book-reading on the screened porch overlooking a view that is unbelievable. 5 Bedrooms, Kitchen, full bathroom with tub & shower. Flat screen TV with Wifi. Your own dock. Close to the resort town of Wolfeboro and Lake Winnipesaukee with plenty of shopping and dining nearby....or just live in your bathing suit for a week and cook out on the charcoal grill. The best of both worlds. WOGRIFFINThis is not a yearly lease. It is a vacation rental that can be rented all year. NH R&M TAX LIC. #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have any available units?
57 Fernald Crossing Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have?
Some of 57 Fernald Crossing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Fernald Crossing Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Fernald Crossing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Fernald Crossing Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street offer parking?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have a pool?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Fernald Crossing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Fernald Crossing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
