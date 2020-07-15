57 Fernald Crossing Street

Amenities

Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax. Go back to a time when life was simpler, Circa 1900 cabin with gazebo located at the edge of Lake Wentworth, a pristine lake with five-square miles of fishing, kayaking, swimming or book-reading on the screened porch overlooking a view that is unbelievable. 5 Bedrooms, Kitchen, full bathroom with tub & shower. Flat screen TV with Wifi. Your own dock. Close to the resort town of Wolfeboro and Lake Winnipesaukee with plenty of shopping and dining nearby....or just live in your bathing suit for a week and cook out on the charcoal grill. The best of both worlds. WOGRIFFINThis is not a yearly lease. It is a vacation rental that can be rented all year. NH R&M TAX LIC. #024832