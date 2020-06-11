/
/
lewiston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Lewiston, ME📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Lewiston
1 Unit Available
142 Pierce St - 3
142 Pierce Street, Lewiston, ME
2 Bedrooms
$725
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is immediately is a 2 bedroom apartment located on the 3rd fl with heat and hot water included. Plenty of off street parking, coin op washer and dryer located down stairs. This is a quite and secure building with keyed entry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4
169 Oxford St, Lewiston, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
Available July 1st is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Lewiston, ME that has been freshly renovated. From the refinished hardwood flooring to the fresh paint this unit has been thoroughly updated.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Lewiston
1 Unit Available
34 Howe St. - 3
34 Howe Street, Lewiston, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
Available immediately is a newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in a secure building. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1500. Rental application must be filled out before scheduling a showing at WWW.FIRSTCHOICEREM.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lewiston rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Lewiston area include University of Southern Maine, and Bowdoin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lewiston from include Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Scarborough, and Old Orchard Beach.