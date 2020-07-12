/
columbus park
168 Apartments for rent in Columbus Park, Omaha, NE
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$640
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
1 Unit Available
2705 Leavenworth Street
2705 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the Quarters District, beautifully updated building with newly refinished floors, kitchen, and bathroom. Pet Friendly, Laundry room, Off street parking available. $625.00 / month rent $25 / month common area fee $650.
Results within 1 mile of Columbus Park
3 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
44 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
17 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
2 Units Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sycamore Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
7 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
1105 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Efficiency - One of a kind apartment! Better than a studio - combined kitchen and living area plus a separate bedroom. Completely remodeled; new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint. LED lights, ceiling fans installed.
7 Units Available
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
2 Units Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
1 Unit Available
3507 Jones St 308
3507 Jones Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 The Green Lodge ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 315412 Vintage Charm with a new/updated Urban Twist! Vintage & Charming- This one bedroom apartment with an amazing price! Hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3129 California St
3129 California Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout.
1 Unit Available
Triangle
3020 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
Available 08/14/20 All update newer one bed in Midtown. - Property Id: 270428 Triangle - 1 Bedroom $925-$1250. Marketing DescriptionOur brand new community is sophisticated & offers a nice blend of urban chic & traditional elegance.
1 Unit Available
511 south 31 street
511 S 31st St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
475 sqft
Available 08/24/20 One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427 Slip In Self Tour Available! Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed.