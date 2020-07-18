Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

The Art Deco - Property Id: 311035



Come Join Our Urban Village Family!



These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer in-unit. Very close to the interstate, walking distance to the entertainment district at Midtown Crossing, and only a 5 minute drive to the Old Market, near UNMC, Creighton University, UNO & downtown!



Move-In Fees include: Security Deposit $400 & Admin Fee $150.



Urban Village Application Requirements:

We ask for a 650+ credit score

Good job history

Good rental history

Combined monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

All criminal background is evaluated on a case by case basis

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/846-park-ave-omaha-ne/311035

