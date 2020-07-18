All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

846 Park Ave

846 Park Avenue · (402) 960-9798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

846 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Art Deco - Property Id: 311035

Come Join Our Urban Village Family!

These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer in-unit. Very close to the interstate, walking distance to the entertainment district at Midtown Crossing, and only a 5 minute drive to the Old Market, near UNMC, Creighton University, UNO & downtown!

Move-In Fees include: Security Deposit $400 & Admin Fee $150.

Urban Village Application Requirements:
We ask for a 650+ credit score
Good job history
Good rental history
Combined monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
All criminal background is evaluated on a case by case basis
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/846-park-ave-omaha-ne/311035
Property Id 311035

(RLNE5948433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Park Ave have any available units?
846 Park Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Park Ave have?
Some of 846 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
846 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 846 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 846 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 846 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 846 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 846 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 846 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
