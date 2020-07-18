846 Park Ave

Amenities
The Art Deco - Property Id: 311035
Come Join Our Urban Village Family!
These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer in-unit. Very close to the interstate, walking distance to the entertainment district at Midtown Crossing, and only a 5 minute drive to the Old Market, near UNMC, Creighton University, UNO & downtown!
Move-In Fees include: Security Deposit $400 & Admin Fee $150.
Urban Village Application Requirements:
We ask for a 650+ credit score
Good job history
Good rental history
Combined monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
All criminal background is evaluated on a case by case basis
