All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like
836 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
836 Park Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

836 Park Ave

836 Park Avenue · (402) 880-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

836 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. Jun 20

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
valet service
Available 06/20/20 Charming one bed in a midtown all updated! - Property Id: 261036

Rent $695-$750 Deposit$400
These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer in-unit. Very close to the interstate, walking distance to the entertainment district at Midtown Crossing, and only a 5 minute drive to the Old Market, near UNMC, Creighton University, UNO & downtown!
Controlled Access Entry Washer & Dryer Included In Unit Microwave Central Air Stainless Steel Appliances Cable & Internet Ready Valet Recycling Walk-In Closet Self Cleaning Oven Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Wood Floors Maintenance Available 24/7 Updated Large Windows Refrigerator with Ice Maker Pet-Friendly Historic Charm Great Customer Service Grocery Store Down The Street Shower with Bench Peaceful Living Environment Off-Street Parking. Call or text Shelley 402-880-2489 to view.

https://youtu.be/EohnfKI-5ho
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261036
Property Id 261036

(RLNE5740654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 836 Park Ave have any available units?
836 Park Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Park Ave have?
Some of 836 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
836 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 836 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 836 Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 836 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 836 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 836 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 836 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct
Omaha, NE 68114
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz
Omaha, NE 68164
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd
Omaha, NE 68118
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St
Omaha, NE 68164
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St
Omaha, NE 68127
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St
Omaha, NE 68108

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NEGretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood ParkColumbus ParkOld MarketWestgateDowntown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at OmahaUniversity of Nebraska Medical Center