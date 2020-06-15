836 Park Ave.

Amenities
Available 06/20/20 Charming one bed in a midtown all updated! - Property Id: 261036
Rent $695-$750 Deposit$400
These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer in-unit. Very close to the interstate, walking distance to the entertainment district at Midtown Crossing, and only a 5 minute drive to the Old Market, near UNMC, Creighton University, UNO & downtown!
Controlled Access Entry Washer & Dryer Included In Unit Microwave Central Air Stainless Steel Appliances Cable & Internet Ready Valet Recycling Walk-In Closet Self Cleaning Oven Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Wood Floors Maintenance Available 24/7 Updated Large Windows Refrigerator with Ice Maker Pet-Friendly Historic Charm Great Customer Service Grocery Store Down The Street Shower with Bench Peaceful Living Environment Off-Street Parking. Call or text Shelley 402-880-2489 to view.
https://youtu.be/EohnfKI-5ho
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261036
Property Id 261036
(RLNE5740654)