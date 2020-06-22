All apartments in Omaha
820 N 46th St #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

820 N 46th St #4

820 N 46th St · (402) 680-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 N 46th St, Omaha, NE 68132
Dundee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 820 N 46th St #4 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
internet access
All Furnished One Bedroom in Dundee with Short Term Available!! - Located only minutes to interstate access, Clarkson College, Creighton University and UNMC! This charming community features controlled access entry and a beautiful front courtyard to enjoy. Your adorable 1BR apartment features refinished hardwood floors, your quaint eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, and has a gas range and refrigerator provided for you!

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are conducted by appointment, available M-F from 9:30am-4:30pm. If you would like to schedule an appointment with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you!

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

All utilities are Included with rent, including internet.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE5855005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N 46th St #4 have any available units?
820 N 46th St #4 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 N 46th St #4 have?
Some of 820 N 46th St #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 N 46th St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
820 N 46th St #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N 46th St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 N 46th St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 820 N 46th St #4 offer parking?
No, 820 N 46th St #4 does not offer parking.
Does 820 N 46th St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 N 46th St #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N 46th St #4 have a pool?
No, 820 N 46th St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 820 N 46th St #4 have accessible units?
No, 820 N 46th St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N 46th St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 N 46th St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
