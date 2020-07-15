2534 N 48 ST

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Remodeled Benson Beauty - Beautifully restored 2 bed 1 bath house. Wonderful original woodwork throughout, brand new kitchen, remodeled bath, and sun porch off master bed with glass french doors. New windows, off street parking. Stainless appliances included in lease. This is one you don't want to miss.



$1050.00/month. 1 month rent of security deposit. No application fee until after you see the home and want to process the application. At that time we require a $25 app fee which includes Credit, eviction and criminal screening prior to approval.



No Section 8



Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.



You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.



Maxim Realty Group, LLC

402-991-1162

1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1

Omaha, NE 68105



(RLNE3962364)