Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2534 N 48 ST

2534 North 48th Street · (402) 991-1162
Location

2534 North 48th Street, Omaha, NE 68104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2534 N 48 ST · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Remodeled Benson Beauty - Beautifully restored 2 bed 1 bath house. Wonderful original woodwork throughout, brand new kitchen, remodeled bath, and sun porch off master bed with glass french doors. New windows, off street parking. Stainless appliances included in lease. This is one you don't want to miss.

$1050.00/month. 1 month rent of security deposit. No application fee until after you see the home and want to process the application. At that time we require a $25 app fee which includes Credit, eviction and criminal screening prior to approval.

No Section 8

Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.

You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.

Maxim Realty Group, LLC
402-991-1162
1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1
Omaha, NE 68105

(RLNE3962364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 N 48 ST have any available units?
2534 N 48 ST has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 N 48 ST have?
Some of 2534 N 48 ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 N 48 ST currently offering any rent specials?
2534 N 48 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 N 48 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 N 48 ST is pet friendly.
Does 2534 N 48 ST offer parking?
Yes, 2534 N 48 ST offers parking.
Does 2534 N 48 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 N 48 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 N 48 ST have a pool?
No, 2534 N 48 ST does not have a pool.
Does 2534 N 48 ST have accessible units?
No, 2534 N 48 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 N 48 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 N 48 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
