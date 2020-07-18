All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14807 Karen Circle

14807 Karen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14807 Karen Circle, Omaha, NE 68137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Split Entry in The Colonies - Unique split entry floor plan with open concept and vaulted ceilings on the main floor. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. This home is on a cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard with deck. Pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of the first month's rent. Walking distance to the schools, parks and restaurants, near Oakview Mall.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

(RLNE2321748)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 14807 Karen Circle have any available units?
14807 Karen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 14807 Karen Circle have?
Some of 14807 Karen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14807 Karen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14807 Karen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14807 Karen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14807 Karen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 14807 Karen Circle offer parking?
No, 14807 Karen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14807 Karen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14807 Karen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14807 Karen Circle have a pool?
No, 14807 Karen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14807 Karen Circle have accessible units?
No, 14807 Karen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14807 Karen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14807 Karen Circle has units with dishwashers.
