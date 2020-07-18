14807 Karen Circle

Amenities

Split Entry in The Colonies - Unique split entry floor plan with open concept and vaulted ceilings on the main floor. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. This home is on a cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard with deck. Pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of the first month's rent. Walking distance to the schools, parks and restaurants, near Oakview Mall.



Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.



View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



(RLNE2321748)