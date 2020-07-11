1720 Whittier St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes. It is gorgeous! Conveniently located along the bike trail halfway between UNL Main and East campuses. Bike to school! We currently have several 3 bed / 2 bath units with off-street parking. Updated kitchens feature all appliances. Updated baths. Fresh paint and carpet. Washer/dryer can be included for $50/month. Prices range from $1,095 - $1,195 based on finishes. We currently have several units available, so pick your neighbors by bringing your friends! Currently accepting move-in dates as far out as August!



Move in Faster and Satisfy your security deposit requirements, save your cash simply by applying with Rhino. No deposit required with approval just a low monthly fee.



Move In Special:

1/2 Off First Month



--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------



HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?



Property tours are conducted by appointment, available M-F from 9:30am-4:30pm. If you would like to schedule an appointment with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you!



WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?



Residents are responsible for all utility services.



IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?



Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.



IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?



Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.



ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?



Yes, Pets Welcome!

(Restrictions Apply)

One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in

$30 a month pet rent per pet



HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?



If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.

Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.



(RLNE5936056)