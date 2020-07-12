Lakeside Village

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $35 per guarantor
Deposit: $400.00 per apartment
Additional: Renters Insurance is encouraged but not required. Cable receiver box is resident expense.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs maximum weight per pet, some breed restrictions for larger dogs and aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $250
rent: $30
restrictions: No larger animals, no aggressive breeds, 75 lbs maximum weight
Cats
deposit: $75
fee: $250
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs weight maximum per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Parking Permit Restricted Parking, limited guest parking stalls, rentable garage space.
Storage Details: Rentable storage inside each building current price $15 monthly