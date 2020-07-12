Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Lakeside Village was designed for those who demand nothing less than unprecedented excellence in their lives. Youll enjoy all the amenities that meet your contemporary lifestyle. Lakeside Village is located in the secluded Capitol Beach neighborhood with a beautifully landscaped environment that is just minutes from shopping, entertainment, downtown and interstate access. Lakeside Village is elegant living and convenience at its best.