All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like Lakeside Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
Lakeside Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Lakeside Village

Open Now until 6pm
701 Lakeside Dr · (402) 307-8364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE 68528

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-202 · Avail. Sep 4

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-210 · Avail. Aug 26

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 03-210 · Avail. Aug 1

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 03-304 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Unit 04-208 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Lakeside Village was designed for those who demand nothing less than unprecedented excellence in their lives. Youll enjoy all the amenities that meet your contemporary lifestyle. Lakeside Village is located in the secluded Capitol Beach neighborhood with a beautifully landscaped environment that is just minutes from shopping, entertainment, downtown and interstate access. Lakeside Village is elegant living and convenience at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $35 per guarantor
Deposit: $400.00 per apartment
Additional: Renters Insurance is encouraged but not required. Cable receiver box is resident expense.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs maximum weight per pet, some breed restrictions for larger dogs and aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $250
rent: $30
restrictions: No larger animals, no aggressive breeds, 75 lbs maximum weight
Cats
deposit: $75
fee: $250
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs weight maximum per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Parking Permit Restricted Parking, limited guest parking stalls, rentable garage space.
Storage Details: Rentable storage inside each building current price $15 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Village have any available units?
Lakeside Village has 20 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Village have?
Some of Lakeside Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Village is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Village offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Village offers parking.
Does Lakeside Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Village have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Village has a pool.
Does Lakeside Village have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeside Village has accessible units.
Does Lakeside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lakeside Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr
Lincoln, NE 68526
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St
Lincoln, NE 68503
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln Apartments with BalconyLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity