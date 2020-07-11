Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets cable included ice maker range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly concierge

Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters. Treat yourself to dinner at Lazlos, Fireworks, The Venue or The Oven. Excellent golf awaits at HiMark and Pine Lake Golf Course or enjoy a nice bike ride around the local paths.Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments offers over 12 unique floor plans, allowing you to choose the space that fits you best. We offer studios, as well as one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our luxury apartment homes include all the amenities you need. Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments bring character and elegance to your living. We make living enjoyable, relaxing and personable. Don't miss out on your chance to call Lincoln's new community home, Apply Today!