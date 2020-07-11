All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes

8300 Renatta Dr · (402) 389-3798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE 68516
Amber Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4208 · Avail. Sep 9

$922

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Aug 23

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. Sep 21

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 7201 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 4201 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
cable included
ice maker
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
concierge
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters. Treat yourself to dinner at Lazlos, Fireworks, The Venue or The Oven. Excellent golf awaits at HiMark and Pine Lake Golf Course or enjoy a nice bike ride around the local paths.Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments offers over 12 unique floor plans, allowing you to choose the space that fits you best. We offer studios, as well as one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our luxury apartment homes include all the amenities you need. Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments bring character and elegance to your living. We make living enjoyable, relaxing and personable. Don't miss out on your chance to call Lincoln's new community home, Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Liability Coverage: $9.75/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Combined weight for 2 pets must not exceed 70 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached and Detached Garages: $60-$90/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr
Lincoln, NE 68526
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St
Lincoln, NE 68503
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St
Lincoln, NE 68516
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct
Lincoln, NE 68516

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln Apartments with BalconyLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity