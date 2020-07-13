All apartments in Lincoln
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Holmes Lake by Broadmoor

7100 Holmes Park Rd · (402) 353-8051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE 68506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02320 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 02212 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01108 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holmes Lake by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks. At Holmes Lake by Broadmoor, you will easily be able to call your apartment your home in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered and declawed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have any available units?
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has 3 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have?
Some of Holmes Lake by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holmes Lake by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holmes Lake by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
