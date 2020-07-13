Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holmes Lake by Broadmoor.
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks. At Holmes Lake by Broadmoor, you will easily be able to call your apartment your home in no time.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered and declawed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have any available units?
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has 3 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have?
Some of Holmes Lake by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holmes Lake by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holmes Lake by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Holmes Lake by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holmes Lake by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.