1531 North 22nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1531 North 22nd Street

1531 North 22nd Street · (402) 483-1214
Location

1531 North 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503
Clinton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1531 North 22nd Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready to make home! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the living room and two of the main floor bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious and the sunroom in back will be a great place to spend time all year round! This property has a partially fenced in backyard and off street parking. Washer and dryer hookups in the partially finished basement.
Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 North 22nd Street have any available units?
1531 North 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 North 22nd Street have?
Some of 1531 North 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 North 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 North 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 North 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 North 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 North 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1531 North 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1531 North 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 North 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 North 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1531 North 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 North 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 North 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 North 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 North 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
