All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 459 American Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
459 American Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

459 American Drive

459 American Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

459 American Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27284

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 American Drive have any available units?
459 American Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 459 American Drive currently offering any rent specials?
459 American Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 American Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 American Drive is pet friendly.
Does 459 American Drive offer parking?
Yes, 459 American Drive does offer parking.
Does 459 American Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 American Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 American Drive have a pool?
Yes, 459 American Drive has a pool.
Does 459 American Drive have accessible units?
No, 459 American Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 459 American Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 American Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 American Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 American Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College