Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511

3440 Triangle Drive · (336) 395-5385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lower Level Unit
Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment. Our serene landscaping and spacious apartments create a comfy atmosphere. We are reasonably priced with awesome 2-3 bedroom floorplans. At Olde North Village Apartments we are dedicated to giving you the comfortable lifestyle you deserve.

*Water, Trash, Sewer Included With Rent

Application Fee-$40.00
Rent 2 bdrm 650.00
Security Deposit- 650.00
Rent 3 bdrm 750.00
Security Deposit 750.00
*OFFICE LOCATED AT
4996 INDIANA AVENUE WINSTON SALEM, NC 27106
Phone: (336) 395-5386

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have any available units?
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 offer parking?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not offer parking.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have a pool?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have accessible units?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511 does not have units with air conditioning.
