Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Myrtle Landing Townhomes

7220 Myrtle Grove Road · (833) 239-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 857-ML · Avail. Aug 26

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1369 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Myrtle Landing Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
new construction
online portal
Welcome home to Myrtle Landing Apartments in Wilmington, where our secluded and serene 2 or 3-bedroom townhomes let you live a coastal lifestyle in luxury. Whether you're looking to relax or stay active, our inviting community offers everything you'll need to call Myrtle Landing home. Contact our leasing office today to learn more about our pet-friendly community. #1 Ranked Community in Wilmington, NC, by JTurner Research!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (With approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 monthly trash fee & $3 monthly pest control fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit of 100 lbs. (combined weight)
Parking Details: Parking lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Exterior storage in each unit for no additional cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have any available units?
Myrtle Landing Townhomes has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have?
Some of Myrtle Landing Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Myrtle Landing Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Myrtle Landing Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Myrtle Landing Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes offers parking.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes has a pool.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Myrtle Landing Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Myrtle Landing Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

