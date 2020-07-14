Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr laundry

Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus. Both Wrightsville Beach and the historic Wilmington riverfront are just five miles away. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment home includes a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections, and a private patio or balcony. Many of our apartment homes have undergone extensive modern makeovers in the kitchens and baths. Check out our online photo gallery to see images of our beautiful apartment homes!



Cypress Pointe features resort-style amenities including a pool pavilion with sundeck and gas grills, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, and car care center. Call today! Our professional and courteous staff is waiting to introduce you to the best of apartment living in Wilmington.