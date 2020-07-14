All apartments in Wilmington
Cypress Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Cypress Pointe Apartments

4861 College Acres Drive · (833) 644-3209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5387-B · Avail. Aug 5

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 4879-F · Avail. Aug 10

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 4879-H · Avail. Jul 16

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4877-A · Avail. Sep 2

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5385-E · Avail. Aug 31

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 4879-A · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr laundry
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus. Both Wrightsville Beach and the historic Wilmington riverfront are just five miles away. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment home includes a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections, and a private patio or balcony. Many of our apartment homes have undergone extensive modern makeovers in the kitchens and baths. Check out our online photo gallery to see images of our beautiful apartment homes!

Cypress Pointe features resort-style amenities including a pool pavilion with sundeck and gas grills, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, and car care center. Call today! Our professional and courteous staff is waiting to introduce you to the best of apartment living in Wilmington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Cypress Pointe Apartments has 23 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cypress Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Cypress Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cypress Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Cypress Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cypress Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
