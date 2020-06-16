All apartments in Wilmington
811 Bonham Avenue

811 Bonham Avenue · (910) 202-3673
Location

811 Bonham Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403
Devon Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Bonham Avenue · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom availble for rent in Wilshire Woods - This 4 bedroom house is settled on a wooded lot conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and UNCW. All four bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. There is a half bath for your convenience downstairs along with the kitchen, living room, formal dining room. and laundry area. No Smoking. Unfortunately, we do not rent sight unseen. No facetime or skying allowed.
Application fees apply.
Schools at time of posting: Winter Park Elem, Williston Middle, New Hanover High
Pet okay with fee and approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4222490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Bonham Avenue have any available units?
811 Bonham Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 811 Bonham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 Bonham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Bonham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Bonham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue offer parking?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Bonham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Bonham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
