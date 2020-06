Amenities

This 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath home is ready for rent. Front entry opens to living and dinning room giving a warm open feeling to this home. Kitchen is large with plenty of counter space for meal prep and cooking. Home has a screened in back porch and patio area. Great central location. Check out the pictures and call for a showing.