Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5332 Wrightsville Ave Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Renovated home on Wrightsville Ave near UNCW - $1670/month 4BR/1BA - Lawn Maintenance Included! - *This home is currently occupied and an appointment is required.



This beautifully renovated home is in perfect move in condition! Centrally located near UNCW, Wrightsville beach, cape fear hospital, and a short commute to just about anywhere you want to be!



Restored hardwood flooring shines and compliments the fresh paint throughout the home. This 4 bedroom home is full of updates like new fixtures throughout. Nice, open floor plan has kitchen with center island for all of your storage and entertaining needs. Large lot with stunning landscaping and curb appeal. Washer and dryer hookups and ALL landscape maintenance is included!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch



(RLNE3395698)