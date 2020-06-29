All apartments in Wilmington
5332 Wrightsville Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

5332 Wrightsville Ave

5332 Wrightsville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
5332 Wrightsville Ave Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Renovated home on Wrightsville Ave near UNCW - $1670/month 4BR/1BA - Lawn Maintenance Included! - *This home is currently occupied and an appointment is required.

This beautifully renovated home is in perfect move in condition! Centrally located near UNCW, Wrightsville beach, cape fear hospital, and a short commute to just about anywhere you want to be!

Restored hardwood flooring shines and compliments the fresh paint throughout the home. This 4 bedroom home is full of updates like new fixtures throughout. Nice, open floor plan has kitchen with center island for all of your storage and entertaining needs. Large lot with stunning landscaping and curb appeal. Washer and dryer hookups and ALL landscape maintenance is included!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

(RLNE3395698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have any available units?
5332 Wrightsville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have?
Some of 5332 Wrightsville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 Wrightsville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Wrightsville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Wrightsville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5332 Wrightsville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave offer parking?
No, 5332 Wrightsville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Wrightsville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have a pool?
No, 5332 Wrightsville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have accessible units?
No, 5332 Wrightsville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Wrightsville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Wrightsville Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5332 Wrightsville Ave has units with air conditioning.
