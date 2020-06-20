All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

505 Peabody Aly

505 Peabody Alley · (910) 202-3673
Location

505 Peabody Alley, Wilmington, NC 28401
Carolina Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Peabody Aly · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Home is located in downtown Wilmington - Newer home with all the charm and character or an older home. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and is a short distance to downtown Wilmington. The first floor has living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and dining area. Off the dining room is a sliding glass door to the deck and fenced back yard that is private. The 2nd floor has all 3 bedrooms, hall bathroom and the master bathroom. It features tile floors on the first floor and other upgrades. This home has off street parking and a covered porch in front.

application fee applies
no smoking
small dog may be approved after screening process and fees
School District: Williams, Williston, New Hanover

Office Hours & Showings:
M - F 9am - 5pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2651520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Peabody Aly have any available units?
505 Peabody Aly has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Peabody Aly have?
Some of 505 Peabody Aly's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Peabody Aly currently offering any rent specials?
505 Peabody Aly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Peabody Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Peabody Aly is pet friendly.
Does 505 Peabody Aly offer parking?
Yes, 505 Peabody Aly does offer parking.
Does 505 Peabody Aly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Peabody Aly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Peabody Aly have a pool?
No, 505 Peabody Aly does not have a pool.
Does 505 Peabody Aly have accessible units?
No, 505 Peabody Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Peabody Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Peabody Aly has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Peabody Aly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Peabody Aly has units with air conditioning.
