505 Peabody Aly

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Home is located in downtown Wilmington - Newer home with all the charm and character or an older home. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and is a short distance to downtown Wilmington. The first floor has living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and dining area. Off the dining room is a sliding glass door to the deck and fenced back yard that is private. The 2nd floor has all 3 bedrooms, hall bathroom and the master bathroom. It features tile floors on the first floor and other upgrades. This home has off street parking and a covered porch in front.



application fee applies

no smoking

small dog may be approved after screening process and fees

School District: Williams, Williston, New Hanover



Office Hours & Showings:

M - F 9am - 5pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2651520)