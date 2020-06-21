Amenities

5005 College Acres Drive Available 07/21/20 Close access to UNCW, Beach, Hwy 40, walk to shops. Upgraded and remodeled home, Popular College Acres neighborhood walk to UNCW, shopping, restaurants and close to Wrightsville Beach. - Popular College Acres neighborhood walk to UNCW,shopping, restaurants and close to Wrightsville Beach. This one level home has all the upgrades hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan. Large living room opens to the den or eating area with fire place that overlooks the back yard. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and cherry cabinets. Just off the kitchen and living room is a formal dining room with or game room. The home has three bedrooms and two full baths. The home offers a large one car garage good for storing a boat. The back yard is large and fenced in with wood deck that is cover with metal roof perfect for summer BBQ’s. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. No students. pets case by case.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.



