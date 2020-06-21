All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5005 College Acres Drive

5005 College Acres Drive · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5005 College Acres Drive · Avail. Jul 21

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5005 College Acres Drive Available 07/21/20 Close access to UNCW, Beach, Hwy 40, walk to shops. Upgraded and remodeled home, Popular College Acres neighborhood walk to UNCW, shopping, restaurants and close to Wrightsville Beach. - Popular College Acres neighborhood walk to UNCW,shopping, restaurants and close to Wrightsville Beach. This one level home has all the upgrades hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan. Large living room opens to the den or eating area with fire place that overlooks the back yard. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and cherry cabinets. Just off the kitchen and living room is a formal dining room with or game room. The home has three bedrooms and two full baths. The home offers a large one car garage good for storing a boat. The back yard is large and fenced in with wood deck that is cover with metal roof perfect for summer BBQ’s. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. No students. pets case by case.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE3290263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 College Acres Drive have any available units?
5005 College Acres Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5005 College Acres Drive have?
Some of 5005 College Acres Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 College Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 College Acres Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 College Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5005 College Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5005 College Acres Drive does offer parking.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 College Acres Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 College Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 College Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 College Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 College Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 College Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
