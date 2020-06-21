All apartments in Wilmington
4915 Marlin Ct.

4915 Marlin Court · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4915 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4915 Marlin Ct. · Avail. Jul 16

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4915 Marlin Ct. Available 07/16/20 Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community. Walk to UNCW, Pool, covered porch, 3BR - Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community. This unit has spacious entry with hard wood floors, formal dining room, cute kitchen, half bath down stairs, large living room with fire place, fenced patio area with garden space. Upstairs are three bedrooms carpeted and a hall bath. The master bedroom faces the front of the unit with a nice closet and private bath, lots of light. The Stonesthrow community also offers a pool and is walking distance to UNCW, convenient to shopping and minutes to Wrightsville Beach. Student Friendly w/ rental references. Pets Considered.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co

(RLNE4140026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

