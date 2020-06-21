Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace some paid utils

4915 Marlin Ct. Available 07/16/20 Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community. Walk to UNCW, Pool, covered porch, 3BR - Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community. This unit has spacious entry with hard wood floors, formal dining room, cute kitchen, half bath down stairs, large living room with fire place, fenced patio area with garden space. Upstairs are three bedrooms carpeted and a hall bath. The master bedroom faces the front of the unit with a nice closet and private bath, lots of light. The Stonesthrow community also offers a pool and is walking distance to UNCW, convenient to shopping and minutes to Wrightsville Beach. Student Friendly w/ rental references. Pets Considered.



