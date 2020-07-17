All apartments in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC
4913 Marlin Ct
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

4913 Marlin Ct

4913 Marlin Court · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely appointed 3BR Townhome with many new features just a short walk from Campus. This home is freshly updated and a great deal for students!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Marlin Ct have any available units?
4913 Marlin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 4913 Marlin Ct have?
Some of 4913 Marlin Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Marlin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Marlin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Marlin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Marlin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Marlin Ct offers parking.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 Marlin Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct have a pool?
No, 4913 Marlin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct have accessible units?
No, 4913 Marlin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Marlin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Marlin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4913 Marlin Ct has units with air conditioning.
