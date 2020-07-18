Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4618 Greenway Ave. Available 08/04/20 Cute One Bedroom apartment, Free standing building, it's your own private getaway. Close to UNCW,/College Rd - Cute one bedroom apartment over a garage. This one bedroom apartment is a unique set up with a nice use of space and is located conveniently to central Wilmington and UNCW, shopping, beaches, down town. Yard Care included. Utilities separate. Pets case by case. Garage is not included. washer and dryer hook ups.



View this home by using the www.Rently.com lockbox it’s a "show-it-yourself box" go directly to the property to view it. Viewing hours are 8am to 6pm M-F and 8am to 5pm Saturday - Sunday.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023597?source=marketing



