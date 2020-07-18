All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 4618 Greenway Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
4618 Greenway Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4618 Greenway Ave.

4618 Greenway Avenue · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4618 Greenway Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4618 Greenway Ave. Available 08/04/20 Cute One Bedroom apartment, Free standing building, it's your own private getaway. Close to UNCW,/College Rd - Cute one bedroom apartment over a garage. This one bedroom apartment is a unique set up with a nice use of space and is located conveniently to central Wilmington and UNCW, shopping, beaches, down town. Yard Care included. Utilities separate. Pets case by case. Garage is not included. washer and dryer hook ups.

View this home by using the www.Rently.com lockbox it’s a "show-it-yourself box" go directly to the property to view it. Viewing hours are 8am to 6pm M-F and 8am to 5pm Saturday - Sunday.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023597?source=marketing

(RLNE2374095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have any available units?
4618 Greenway Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
Is 4618 Greenway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Greenway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Greenway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Greenway Ave. offers parking.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have a pool?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Greenway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Greenway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4618 Greenway Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir
Wilmington, NC 28411
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St
Wilmington, NC 28403
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Hanover HeightsAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesDevon Park
Downtown WilmingtonLincoln Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity