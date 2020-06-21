All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 317 Spartan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
317 Spartan Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

317 Spartan Rd

317 Spartan Road · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC 28405
Windemere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This neighborhood is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy. Also literally a stones throw away is the famous Smith Creek Park! This park features a gorgeous playground, picnic shelter, and stunning trail walk around a lake. One of the hottest parks in Wilmington and huge!

…………

Some of the best school districts in the area!
Newer HVAC, roof, and vinyl plank in bedrooms!
Large fenced in backyard
Great deck for entertaining
Outside storage shed
Big, mature trees
Rocking chair front porch
Lush landscaping
Modern door with decorative house numbers
Neutral cool colored paint pallet throughout
Chair rail
Plantation blinds
Ceiling fans throughout
Wood floors
Bright airy kitchen
Beautiful sliding glass door to backyard
White cabinetry, gray marble countertops
Stainless appliances
Updated modern pendants in kitchen
Updated faucets and fixtures
Tile in bathrooms
Decorative mirrors
Modern detail accent wall in bedroom
Large shower
Washer/Dryer
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
919.249.8555 – 910.447.9495
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Spartan Rd have any available units?
317 Spartan Rd has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Spartan Rd have?
Some of 317 Spartan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Spartan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
317 Spartan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Spartan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Spartan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 317 Spartan Rd offer parking?
No, 317 Spartan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 317 Spartan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Spartan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Spartan Rd have a pool?
No, 317 Spartan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 317 Spartan Rd have accessible units?
No, 317 Spartan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Spartan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Spartan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Spartan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 Spartan Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 317 Spartan Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St
Wilmington, NC 28401
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28401
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity