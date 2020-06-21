317 Spartan Rd

Amenities

Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This neighborhood is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy. Also literally a stones throw away is the famous Smith Creek Park! This park features a gorgeous playground, picnic shelter, and stunning trail walk around a lake. One of the hottest parks in Wilmington and huge!



Some of the best school districts in the area!

Newer HVAC, roof, and vinyl plank in bedrooms!

Large fenced in backyard

Great deck for entertaining

Outside storage shed

Big, mature trees

Rocking chair front porch

Lush landscaping

Modern door with decorative house numbers

Neutral cool colored paint pallet throughout

Chair rail

Plantation blinds

Ceiling fans throughout

Wood floors

Bright airy kitchen

Beautiful sliding glass door to backyard

White cabinetry, gray marble countertops

Stainless appliances

Updated modern pendants in kitchen

Updated faucets and fixtures

Tile in bathrooms

Decorative mirrors

Modern detail accent wall in bedroom

Large shower

Washer/Dryer

