317 Spartan Rd

Amenities
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This neighborhood is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy. Also literally a stones throw away is the famous Smith Creek Park! This park features a gorgeous playground, picnic shelter, and stunning trail walk around a lake. One of the hottest parks in Wilmington and huge!
Some of the best school districts in the area!
Newer HVAC, roof, and vinyl plank in bedrooms!
Large fenced in backyard
Great deck for entertaining
Outside storage shed
Big, mature trees
Rocking chair front porch
Lush landscaping
Modern door with decorative house numbers
Neutral cool colored paint pallet throughout
Chair rail
Plantation blinds
Ceiling fans throughout
Wood floors
Bright airy kitchen
Beautiful sliding glass door to backyard
White cabinetry, gray marble countertops
Stainless appliances
Updated modern pendants in kitchen
Updated faucets and fixtures
Tile in bathrooms
Decorative mirrors
Modern detail accent wall in bedroom
Large shower
Washer/Dryer
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
919.249.8555 – 910.447.9495
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
