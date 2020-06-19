All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:17 PM

1942 London Lane

1942 London Lane · (910) 679-6577
Location

1942 London Lane, Wilmington, NC 28405
Landfall

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 6881 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casual elegance greets you upon entering this stunning Mediterranean style home boasting 180 degree views of Landfall's Dye #2 and Dye Lake! Enter through the gracious foyer with floating staircase and into the gourmet kitchen offering Thermador appliances, massive island with a built-in cooktop, and a built-in refrigerator blends seamlessly with the custom cabinetry. A relaxing rotunda sun room provides an ideal entertainment location with domed ceiling, 180 degree views, wood-burning fireplaceand wet bar. Master suite features his and her baths and palatial custom closets. Completing the first floor are an office, mudroom and guest room with ensuite. Two add'l guest rooms upstairs each with a private bath and an adjoining balcony. Every room takes advantage of breathtaking views. Walk-in attic is large enough to store all, or could be two to three additional bedrooms. Dual two-car garages, copper gutters and a deep well used for irrigation are just a few of the extra touches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 London Lane have any available units?
1942 London Lane has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1942 London Lane have?
Some of 1942 London Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 London Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1942 London Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 London Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1942 London Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1942 London Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1942 London Lane does offer parking.
Does 1942 London Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 London Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 London Lane have a pool?
No, 1942 London Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1942 London Lane have accessible units?
No, 1942 London Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 London Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 London Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 London Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 London Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
