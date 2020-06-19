1942 London Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Casual elegance greets you upon entering this stunning Mediterranean style home boasting 180 degree views of Landfall's Dye #2 and Dye Lake! Enter through the gracious foyer with floating staircase and into the gourmet kitchen offering Thermador appliances, massive island with a built-in cooktop, and a built-in refrigerator blends seamlessly with the custom cabinetry. A relaxing rotunda sun room provides an ideal entertainment location with domed ceiling, 180 degree views, wood-burning fireplaceand wet bar. Master suite features his and her baths and palatial custom closets. Completing the first floor are an office, mudroom and guest room with ensuite. Two add'l guest rooms upstairs each with a private bath and an adjoining balcony. Every room takes advantage of breathtaking views. Walk-in attic is large enough to store all, or could be two to three additional bedrooms. Dual two-car garages, copper gutters and a deep well used for irrigation are just a few of the extra touches!