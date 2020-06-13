All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108

1800 Eastwood Rd · (910) 900-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Popular Lion's Gate Townhome ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Minutes to Wrightsville Beach & Mayfaire - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL 6/3/20. Popular Lion's Gate town home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and stainless steel appliances. This unit has a fireplace, private deck, community pool and tennis courts. Vinyl plank floors downstairs.Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer/trash included in the rent. No pets please, HOA does not allow them.

Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.

After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.

Unlimited Property Solutions
5101 Dunlea Court - Suite 204B
Wilmington, NC 28405
(910) 900-7767
www.upswilmington.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3290287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have any available units?
1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have?
Some of 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 does offer parking.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101
Wilmington, NC 28401
City Block
814 N 3rd St
Wilmington, NC 28401
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct
Wilmington, NC 28403
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity