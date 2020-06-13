1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

Popular Lion's Gate Townhome ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Minutes to Wrightsville Beach & Mayfaire - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL 6/3/20. Popular Lion's Gate town home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and stainless steel appliances. This unit has a fireplace, private deck, community pool and tennis courts. Vinyl plank floors downstairs.Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer/trash included in the rent. No pets please, HOA does not allow them.



Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.



After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.



No Pets Allowed



