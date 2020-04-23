All apartments in Weddington
Weddington, NC
1025 Maremont Court
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1025 Maremont Court

1025 Maremont Court · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Maremont Court, Weddington, NC 28104
Providence Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Fully Furnished Home off of Providence Rd! - This magnificent property is a rare find. Will not last long. Lot is large with side load garage and spacious backyard. Inside the property this home is fully furnished. This would be perfect for a corporate relocation or insurance displacement. If you need different lengths of lease please let us know we are negotiable. Unique hardwoods, tons of natural light, custom fixtures, chef's gourmet kitchen, huge media room, extensive closet configurations are just the beginning of the great features in this home. Lay out is superb with Master on one side and secondary bedrooms on different side of house. Master bathroom has massive walk in shower. Deck is perfect for relaxing. Call today about tours. 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5719691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Maremont Court have any available units?
1025 Maremont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 1025 Maremont Court have?
Some of 1025 Maremont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Maremont Court currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Maremont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Maremont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Maremont Court is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Maremont Court offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Maremont Court offers parking.
Does 1025 Maremont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Maremont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Maremont Court have a pool?
No, 1025 Maremont Court does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Maremont Court have accessible units?
No, 1025 Maremont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Maremont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Maremont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Maremont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Maremont Court does not have units with air conditioning.

