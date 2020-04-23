1025 Maremont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Stunning Fully Furnished Home off of Providence Rd! - This magnificent property is a rare find. Will not last long. Lot is large with side load garage and spacious backyard. Inside the property this home is fully furnished. This would be perfect for a corporate relocation or insurance displacement. If you need different lengths of lease please let us know we are negotiable. Unique hardwoods, tons of natural light, custom fixtures, chef's gourmet kitchen, huge media room, extensive closet configurations are just the beginning of the great features in this home. Lay out is superb with Master on one side and secondary bedrooms on different side of house. Master bathroom has massive walk in shower. Deck is perfect for relaxing. Call today about tours. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5719691)