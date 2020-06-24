8128 Acacia Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

MARVIN SCHOOLS! A 4000 s.f. home located in Providence Grove subdivision. This beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3 full baths, plus a HUGE 2nd floor bonus rm and garage. Cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has granite countertops, double oven, gas cooktop, and more! BR and private full bath on main level. There is also an office, great room, living room, sunroom and parlor--tons of space! Fantastic back yard with expanded stone patio, and stone hearth is perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood has swimming pool and walking trails. Sandy Ridge Elem, Marvin MS & HS!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.