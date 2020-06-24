All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
8128 Acacia Court
8128 Acacia Court

8128 Acacia Court · No Longer Available
Waxhaw
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Apartments with Move-in Specials
2 Bedroom Apartments
Accessible Apartments
Location

8128 Acacia Court, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
MARVIN SCHOOLS! A 4000 s.f. home located in Providence Grove subdivision. This beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3 full baths, plus a HUGE 2nd floor bonus rm and garage. Cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has granite countertops, double oven, gas cooktop, and more! BR and private full bath on main level. There is also an office, great room, living room, sunroom and parlor--tons of space! Fantastic back yard with expanded stone patio, and stone hearth is perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood has swimming pool and walking trails. Sandy Ridge Elem, Marvin MS & HS!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Acacia Court have any available units?
8128 Acacia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 8128 Acacia Court have?
Some of 8128 Acacia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Acacia Court currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Acacia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Acacia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Acacia Court is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Acacia Court offer parking?
Yes, 8128 Acacia Court offers parking.
Does 8128 Acacia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Acacia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Acacia Court have a pool?
Yes, 8128 Acacia Court has a pool.
Does 8128 Acacia Court have accessible units?
No, 8128 Acacia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Acacia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 Acacia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8128 Acacia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8128 Acacia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
