3405 Bidwell Ave

Great home located in the very desirable Cureton subdivision! This home has formal dining area w/tray ceilings, kitchen has SS appliances, granite, raised bar area, lots of storage, breakfast area,very open floor plan, large great room with two french doors going out to very large patio area,spacious master bedroom upstairs with large master bathroom, 4th room can be bonus or bedroom, two car garage, community amenities include pool, playground,walking trails,minutes from shopping, pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee, Ready for immediate occupancy!