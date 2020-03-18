3024 Sewee Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

The HOME within a HOME. Unique home with separate living quarters. Second quarters has private entry, living/dining area, kitchen, bedroom w/walk-in closet, full bath, private laundry, and private deck! Main living quarters has large great room, main kitchen, luxury master suite, two large bedrooms, and a large bonus room. Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwoods, tile, recessed lights, blinds throughout. Pre-wired for speakers inside and outside! Perfect PRIVATE IN-LAW SUITE, home office and/ or private living area! Lawson has great amenities like awesome pool with waterslide, tennis Courts, beautiful Clubhouse perfect for entertaining, nature trails and sidewalks. AVAILABLE 5/1. Call 704-496-0055