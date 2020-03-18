All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
3024 Sewee Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

3024 Sewee Lane

3024 Sewee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Sewee Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The HOME within a HOME. Unique home with separate living quarters. Second quarters has private entry, living/dining area, kitchen, bedroom w/walk-in closet, full bath, private laundry, and private deck! Main living quarters has large great room, main kitchen, luxury master suite, two large bedrooms, and a large bonus room. Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwoods, tile, recessed lights, blinds throughout. Pre-wired for speakers inside and outside! Perfect PRIVATE IN-LAW SUITE, home office and/ or private living area! Lawson has great amenities like awesome pool with waterslide, tennis Courts, beautiful Clubhouse perfect for entertaining, nature trails and sidewalks. AVAILABLE 5/1. Call 704-496-0055

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Sewee Lane have any available units?
3024 Sewee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3024 Sewee Lane have?
Some of 3024 Sewee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Sewee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Sewee Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Sewee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Sewee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Sewee Lane does offer parking.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Sewee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Sewee Lane has a pool.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane have accessible units?
No, 3024 Sewee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Sewee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Sewee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Sewee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
