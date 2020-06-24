All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 2505 Surveyor General Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2505 Surveyor General Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

2505 Surveyor General Dr

2505 Surveyor General Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2505 Surveyor General Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Available Now!! Beautiful Family Home in a Great Waxhaw Location! - This beautiful home is situated next to the walking trail of the Lawson Community, located in the sought after City of Waxhaw. Gorgeous hardwood floors don the main level and all the bedrooms are carpeted. Desired main level Master Suite has a grand Master Bathroom and large walk-in closet. The Kitchen is great for entertaining and a chefs dream with a gas stove and separate oven. Off the kitchen is a large open area with breakfast nook and gas fireplace. Screened in porch can be accessed from the kitchen or Master Bedroom! Downstairs also has formal dining room with butlers pantry. As you enter the home to the right is nicely sized office with French glass doors. Upstairs houses the remaining bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, and an over-sized bonus room. This house has space galore. Home is also equipped with USB outlets which are great for connecting all your technological needs.

Community boasts a Fitness Center, 2 Clubhouses, Nature Trails, Tennis Courts and a large community pool with grand slides and it's own clubhouse.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have any available units?
2505 Surveyor General Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have?
Some of 2505 Surveyor General Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Surveyor General Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Surveyor General Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Surveyor General Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr offer parking?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Surveyor General Dr has a pool.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have accessible units?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Surveyor General Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Surveyor General Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWaxhaw 2 Bedroom Apartments
Waxhaw 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWaxhaw Accessible Apartments
Waxhaw Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University