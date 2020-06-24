2505 Surveyor General Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Available Now!! Beautiful Family Home in a Great Waxhaw Location! - This beautiful home is situated next to the walking trail of the Lawson Community, located in the sought after City of Waxhaw. Gorgeous hardwood floors don the main level and all the bedrooms are carpeted. Desired main level Master Suite has a grand Master Bathroom and large walk-in closet. The Kitchen is great for entertaining and a chefs dream with a gas stove and separate oven. Off the kitchen is a large open area with breakfast nook and gas fireplace. Screened in porch can be accessed from the kitchen or Master Bedroom! Downstairs also has formal dining room with butlers pantry. As you enter the home to the right is nicely sized office with French glass doors. Upstairs houses the remaining bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, and an over-sized bonus room. This house has space galore. Home is also equipped with USB outlets which are great for connecting all your technological needs.



Community boasts a Fitness Center, 2 Clubhouses, Nature Trails, Tennis Courts and a large community pool with grand slides and it's own clubhouse.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3760013)