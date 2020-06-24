All apartments in Waxhaw
1212 Screech Owl Road

1212 Screech Owl Road · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Screech Owl Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
guest suite
tennis court
Popular amenity-packed Lawson subdivision, top-performing schools! Lovely home offers 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and over 3000 s.f. of beautifully upgraded living space. Chef's gourmet kitchen has gas cook top, double wall ovens and a oversized center island. Features granite kitchen and gleaming hardwoods through the main level, including the private office with french doors, formal dining room and the spacious great room and breakfast area. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms. Master BR has tray ceiling and a luxurious bathroom with oversized glass shower, garden tub and separate vanities. One secondary bedroom has a private full bath making a perfect teen or guest suite. The other 3 bedrooms share a full bath. A large deck overlooks a wooded backyard. Lawson offers amazing amenities: pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, & walking trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have any available units?
1212 Screech Owl Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1212 Screech Owl Road have?
Some of 1212 Screech Owl Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Screech Owl Road currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Screech Owl Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Screech Owl Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Screech Owl Road is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road offer parking?
No, 1212 Screech Owl Road does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Screech Owl Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Screech Owl Road has a pool.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have accessible units?
No, 1212 Screech Owl Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Screech Owl Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Screech Owl Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Screech Owl Road does not have units with air conditioning.

