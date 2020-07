Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar courtyard internet access lobby media room online portal

Welcome to Aston Apartment Homes, a premier apartment community nestled among natural wooded lots and flowing creeks in beautiful Wake Forest, North Carolina. Our tranquil neighborhood offers the benefits of city living, infused with small-town charm and hospitality. You'll find yourself surrounded by a lush natural environment of wooded hills, tall grasses, and meandering streams.



Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans are designed for comfort and flow with special features like undermount stainless steel sinks, granite countertops, full-sized washer and dryer sets, ceiling fans, and much more! We also offer a salt water swimming pool, fitness center with cardio and free weights, garage parking, outdoor grills, and more.



