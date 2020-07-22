Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit dogs allowed pet friendly

Private 4 BR 2BA home on1-acre Weddington Schools



Updated 4 BR 2BA home on1-acre, Weddington Schools



8124 New Town Rd Waxhaw, NC, 28173

Apply here: http://turbo.rent/s/160541p



Rent is: $1,850, Security Deposit is: $1,850

Credit check and Background check required



Description

Beautiful freshly renovated home on a 1-acre private lot in the highly sought after Weddington/Union County School District.



This family friendly 1,650 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths boasts:

- New Kitchen

- New Master Bathroom

- New Paint

- Private backyard

- Deck and Fire pit

- Kids swing set in Backyard



The property is minutes from Waverly and Ballantyne - shopping, dining and culture.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160541p

Property Id 160541



