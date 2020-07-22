All apartments in Union County
8124 New Town Rd
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

8124 New Town Rd

8124 New Town Road · No Longer Available
Location

8124 New Town Road, Union County, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private 4 BR 2BA home on1-acre Weddington Schools - Property Id: 160541

Updated 4 BR 2BA home on1-acre, Weddington Schools

8124 New Town Rd Waxhaw, NC, 28173
Apply here: http://turbo.rent/s/160541p

Rent is: $1,850, Security Deposit is: $1,850
Credit check and Background check required

Description
Beautiful freshly renovated home on a 1-acre private lot in the highly sought after Weddington/Union County School District.

This family friendly 1,650 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths boasts:
- New Kitchen
- New Master Bathroom
- New Paint
- Private backyard
- Deck and Fire pit
- Kids swing set in Backyard

The property is minutes from Waverly and Ballantyne - shopping, dining and culture.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160541p
Property Id 160541

(RLNE5172529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

