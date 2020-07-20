Nice Country Home for small family or Couple or Single. Private Location Well Kept 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Lots of space with two Family rooms and larger laundry room. The owners will only allow families of a maximum of 3 people or 2 Individuals living in the house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have any available units?
6717 Santa Claus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
Is 6717 Santa Claus Road currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Santa Claus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.