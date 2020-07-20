All apartments in Union County
6717 Santa Claus Road
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

6717 Santa Claus Road

6717 Santa Claus Road · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Santa Claus Road, Union County, NC 28110

Amenities

on-site laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice Country Home for small family or Couple or Single. Private Location Well Kept 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home
Lots of space with two Family rooms and larger laundry room. The owners will only allow families of a maximum of 3 people or 2 Individuals living in the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have any available units?
6717 Santa Claus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
Is 6717 Santa Claus Road currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Santa Claus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Santa Claus Road pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road offer parking?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not offer parking.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have a pool?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not have a pool.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have accessible units?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 Santa Claus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 Santa Claus Road does not have units with air conditioning.
