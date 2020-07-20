All apartments in Union County

Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:03 PM

400 Amersham Lane

400 Amersham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

400 Amersham Lane, Union County, NC 28173

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Amersham Lane have any available units?
400 Amersham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
Is 400 Amersham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
400 Amersham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Amersham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Amersham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 400 Amersham Lane offer parking?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 400 Amersham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Amersham Lane have a pool?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 400 Amersham Lane have accessible units?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Amersham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Amersham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Amersham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
