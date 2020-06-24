All apartments in Union County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3325 Belk Mill Road

3325 Belk Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Belk Mill Rd, Union County, NC 28174

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom Home In Wingate, NC!! - Nice home that sits off the road. Huge front yard!! Two covered porches in front and back. New HVAC, new carpet and fresh paint. Covered carport. Beautiful front porch view with lots of yard. The back yard has a greenhouse and out building!! Living room and den!! The kitchen appliances are furnished, washer and dryer!! Outside pets only!! A must see home!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2565844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have any available units?
3325 Belk Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 3325 Belk Mill Road have?
Some of 3325 Belk Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Belk Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Belk Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Belk Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Belk Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Belk Mill Road offers parking.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Belk Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have a pool?
No, 3325 Belk Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 Belk Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Belk Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Belk Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3325 Belk Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
