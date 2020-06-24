3325 Belk Mill Road

Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom Home In Wingate, NC!! - Nice home that sits off the road. Huge front yard!! Two covered porches in front and back. New HVAC, new carpet and fresh paint. Covered carport. Beautiful front porch view with lots of yard. The back yard has a greenhouse and out building!! Living room and den!! The kitchen appliances are furnished, washer and dryer!! Outside pets only!! A must see home!!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



